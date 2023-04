Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Selective Insurance Group to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The complaint, brought by McGuireWoods on behalf of 84 Lumber Company, seeks to declare that Selective has a duty to defend and indemnify the plaintiff in an underlying construction injury action. The case is 2:23-cv-00678, 84 Lumber Company v. Selective Insurance Company Of The Southeast et al.

Insurance

April 27, 2023, 4:13 AM

Plaintiffs

84 Lumber Company

Plaintiffs

McGuireWoods

defendants

Selective Insurance Company Of America

Selective Insurance Company Of The Southeast

defendant counsels

Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute