Amazon removed a swarm of employment lawsuits to California federal courts last month. At least 12 employment cases launched against Amazon in state court were removed, primarily to California Central District Court; more than half the suits allege discrimination on the basis of race, age, gender or disability. Who got the work? Go-to defense firms for Amazon include Farella Braun + Martel, Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath and Greenberg Traurig.

June 11, 2024, 2:10 PM

