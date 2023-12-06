Litigation Surge - Washington | Labor & Employment | Law.com...

Litigation Surge - Washington | Labor & Employment

Employment cases skyrocketed in Washington last month. At least 42 federal employment cases were initiated in November, more than twice the typical monthly average. Half the suits pursue class action claims under the state's 'Pay Transparency Law' which took effect on Jan. 1; the new law requires businesses to post pay ranges as well as general descriptions of benefits and other compensation in their job listings. Defendants include major companies like Adidas, DoorDash, Ulta Beauty, Walmart and Williams-Sonoma. Who's bringing the heat? The suits are primarily backed by the Seattle-based law firm Emery Reddy PLLC.

December 06, 2023, 1:06 PM

