Litigation Surge - Environmental | Environmental Protection Agency

The Environmental Protection Agency was hit with a cluster of lawsuits last month. Eight federal cases were filed against the agency, twice the typical monthly average. Of note, the State of Louisiana seeks to prevent the EPA from considering 'disparate impacts' of emissions on certain racial groups in deciding whether to block commercial activity that would otherwise be lawful under the Clean Air Act. Meanwhile, environmental groups in California and Pennsylvania filed lawsuits challenging EPA standards pertaining to air quality and water toxicity.

Government

June 07, 2023, 1:41 PM

nature of claim: /