Amazon and YETI Coolers brought a cluster of trademark enforcement actions yesterday in Washington. At least three lawsuits were filed in Washington Western District Court on Monday accusing Amazon vendors of selling counterfeit YETI coolers, drinkware and other products. The suits are backed by Davis Wright Tremaine.

May 23, 2023, 11:58 AM

