Litigation Surge - New York | Data Breach

Law.com Radar detected a surge of data breach class actions last week in New York. Five federal cases were surfaced by the platform, four of which were filed against molecular diagnostics company Enzo Biochem. According to the complaints, Enzo Biochem failed to protect individuals' personally identifiable information from an Apr. 2023 cyberattack; the suits are backed by several firms including Milberg, Levin Sedran & Berman and Carella Byrne. Also, One Brooklyn Health System was hit with a class action over a data breach lasting from July through Nov. 2022; the suit was brought by Morgan & Morgan.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 21, 2023, 5:15 PM

