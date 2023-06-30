Litigation Surge - New York | U.S. Securities and Exchange C...

Litigation Surge - New York | U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission launched a flurry of enforcement actions yesterday in New York over allegations of insider trading. At least four federal cases were filed, one of which accuses insiders of purchasing units in the special acquisition company Digital World Acquisition after learning about its planned merger with former president Donald Trump's social media platform Truth Social. Also, a man who lived with an investment bank's executive assistant during the COVID-19 pandemic is accused of using confidential info from her laptop to purchase numerous call options, and a former Pfizer statistician is accused of buying call options right before the company announced successful clinical trials of its COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid.

June 30, 2023, 1:01 PM

