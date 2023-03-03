Litigation Surge - Telecommunications | Charter Communicatio...

Litigation Surge - Telecommunications | Charter Communications

Charter Communications was slapped with a flurry of lawsuits last month, primarily over patent claims. The company saw six federal cases in February, about three times the typical monthly average. Half the suits allege that Charter's use of a building's existing coaxial cable network to provide DVR services infringes patents owned by Entropic Communications, while another patent suit targets subsidiary Spectrum for allowing customers to 'cast' content from their mobile devices onto their television screens through the Spectrum TV app.

Telecommunications

March 03, 2023, 1:01 PM