Pipe Trades Services Minnesota launched a flurry of ERISA lawsuits on Thursday in Minnesota District Court. At least three cases were filed seeking to recover allegedly unpaid fringe benefit contributions and liquidated damages; companies under fire include Carrier Global, Koch Mechanical and Mike's Custom Mechanical. Pipe Trades Services Minnesota is represented by Taft Stettinius & Hollister.

March 22, 2024, 12:15 PM

