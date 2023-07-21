Litigation Surge - Product Liability | Becton Dickinson | La...

Litigation Surge - Product Liability | Becton Dickinson

C.R. Bard and parent company Becton Dickinson were slammed with product liability lawsuits on Thursday. At least seven federal cases were filed in Illinois, North Carolina, South Dakota and Washington on behalf of patients who were allegedly injured by defective PowerPort devices, which are implanted under the skin to help deliver fluids, nutrients and medicines. The suits are backed by a handful of law firms including Berger Montague, Maloney O'Laughlin and Dickey Anderson.

July 21, 2023, 12:47 PM

