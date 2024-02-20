Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Hess | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Hess

Oil and natural gas producer Hess Corp. was hit with a surge of class actions last week. At least three federal class actions were filed, including two antitrust suits in Nevada District Court accusing Hess and other oil producers of conspiring to limit domestic production to keep prices artificially high; Hess has tapped Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz for defense. Meanwhile, an ERISA class action filed in Texas Northern District Court accuses administrators of the company's retirement plan of breaching fiduciary duties to plan participants by offering a suite of T. Rowe Price target date funds that, according to the suit, perform worse than similar mutual fund alternatives. The suit was brought by Foulston Siefkin and Figari + Davenport.

Energy

February 20, 2024, 2:29 PM

