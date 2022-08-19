New Suit

UPS, UPS Supply Chain Solutions and Upinsco Inc. were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday in Texas Northern District Court. The court case, which arises from disputed property damage claims resulting from a weather event, was brought by Figari & Davenport on behalf of 8300 Buckeye Delaware LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-00726, 8300 Buckeye Delaware LLC v. UPS Supply Chain Solutions, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

August 19, 2022, 6:25 PM