Litigation Surge - Food, Beverage & Tobacco | Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods was hit with a cluster of lawsuits in federal court last week. At least five cases were filed, including three employment suits brought on behalf of Black employees who allegedly faced disparate treatment from non-Black supervisors and co-workers. Another suit accuses Tyson Foods of refusing to grant reasonable accommodations to a worker with Crohn's Disease, and supermarket co-op Wakefern Food accuses the defendant of breaching a Pricing and Incentive Letter Agreement by unilaterally increasing the price for private label chicken. Who's bringing the heat? Three of the five lawsuits were brought by the Wooten Law Office in Tennessee Western District Court.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 09, 2024, 1:41 PM