FCA US, the maker of Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat and Jeep automobiles, launched a flurry of trademark infringement lawsuits on Thursday in Illinois. At least three federal cases were filed accusing e-commerce operators of selling counterfeit parts and accessories. The suits are backed by the Chicago-based IP firm Greer Burns & Crain.

Automotive

May 26, 2023, 12:20 PM

