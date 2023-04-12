Litigation Surge - Mississippi | Labor & Employment | Law.co...

Litigation Surge - Mississippi | Labor & Employment

There was a wave of employment lawsuits this past week in Mississippi, primarily over claims of race-based discrimination and sexual harassment. At least 10 federal cases were filed, more than twice the typical weekly average. Of note, private prison contractor MTC and the Starkville Oktibbeha School District were each slapped with a pair of lawsuits for allegedly hiring less-qualified white applicants over black applicants and terminating employees who reported sexual harassment. Most of the suits are backed by Watson & Norris and Waide & Associates.

April 12, 2023, 12:50 PM

