Litigation Surge - Securities | MDC Holdings

MDC Holdings, a homebuilder operating as Richmond American Homes, was hit with a cluster of shareholder lawsuits in March over the company's proposed acquisition by Sekisui House for $4.9 billion. At least three federal lawsuits were filed in Colorado and Delaware alleging that the proxy statement filed in support of the deal is false and misleading. The suits are backed by Acocelli Law, Brodsky & Smith and Long Law.

Construction & Engineering

April 16, 2024, 1:10 PM

