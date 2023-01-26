Litigation Surge - Patent | Monsanto | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Patent | Monsanto

Monsanto and parent company Bayer went on a filing spree on Wednesday in Missouri Eastern District Court to protect their patented soybean seeds. At least six lawsuits were filed accusing farmers of violating the companies' single-use licensing system by planting 'Xtend' seeds and harvesting the soybeans, then saving some beans for future planting. According to the complaints, the license agreements require farmers to buy seeds from authorized Bayer retailers for every new harvest rather than growing new soybeans from saved seeds. Monsanto and Bayer are represented by Thompson Coburn.

Agriculture

January 26, 2023, 1:51 PM