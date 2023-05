New Suit - Contract

82 Glenwood Ave LLC filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against BHL Capital, Kane Title LLC and other defendants on Friday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, over the disputed terms of a real estate partnership, was brought by Sanders Aronova Grossman Woycik Viener & Kalant and the Radner Law Group. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 7:23-cv-04192, 82 Glenwood Ave LLC v. Schutze et al.

New York

May 19, 2023, 8:28 PM

Plaintiffs

82 Glenwood Ave LLC

Plaintiffs

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

Radner Law Group, PLLC

defendants

Bhl Capital LLC

David Kane

Evan Lipp

Kane Title LLC

Nolan Schutze

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property