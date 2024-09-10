Litigation Surge - Biotech & Pharmaceuticals | Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk launched a cluster of lawsuits last week. At least seven federal lawsuits were filed, including five false advertising cases; the suits, backed by several firms including Covington & Burling, Wicker Smith and Gibbons, are part of a wave of cases accusing weight loss clinics and other defendants of misappropriating the plaintiff's trademarks for the type 2 diabetes and weight loss medications Ozempic, Wegovy and Rybelsus to sell semaglutide-based compounded drugs for weight loss without FDA approval. Novo Nordisk also launched a pair of patent lawsuits to enjoin Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Mylan Pharmaceuticals from selling generic versions of Wegovy; the suits are backed by Morris Nichols Arsht & Tunnell and Groombridge Wu Baughman & Stone.

September 10, 2024, 1:28 PM