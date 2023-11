Litigation Surge - Illinois | Patent

Patent cases surged in Illinois on Monday. At least six patent lawsuits were filed in Illinois Northern District Court, more than half of which accuse e-commerce operators of selling counterfeit products on Amazon and other platforms. Plaintiffs include Dyson Technology, Shenzhen Jisu Technology and Xiaoan Xu who are respectively backed by Greer Burns & Crain, Ni Wang & Massand and Renner Otto Boisselle & Sklar.

Internet & Social Media

November 14, 2023, 12:43 PM

