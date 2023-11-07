Litigation Surge - Food, Beverage & Tobacco | Class Actions

Major food and beverage companies were hit with a swarm of class actions on Monday. At least five federal class actions were filed against Fortune 500 industry giants including Coca-Cola, Kraft Heinz, Procter & Gamble, Walgreens and Whole Foods. The suits vary: Kraft Heinz is accused of collecting and storing employees' fingerprints for timekeeping purposes in violation of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, while Walgreens is accused of falsely advertising sunscreens as 'waterproof.' Plus, Coca-Cola was hit with claims that its website denies full access to blind and visually-impaired customers, and participants in Whole Foods' 401(k) retirement plan allege that recordkeeper Fidelity Management charges excessive fees for administrative and recordkeeping services.

Fortune 500

November 07, 2023, 1:44 PM

