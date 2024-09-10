Litigation Surge - North Carolina | Trademark | Law.com Rada...

Litigation Surge - North Carolina | Trademark

There was an uptick in trademark litigation in North Carolina last month. At least 10 trademark lawsuits were filed in August, five times higher than the typical monthly average. Most of the suits seek to enjoin companies from offering competing goods and services under identical or similar marks; for instance, fashion company CHW accuses First Lite of misappropriating the plaintiff's 'Cache' mark to sell clothing, and a provider of software for churches under the name 'PowerChurch' seeks to enjoin a competitor from offering similar software under the name 'iPowered Church.' Plus, 'Electrolit' beverage distributors Sueros & Bebidas Rehidratantes and CAB Enterprises is waging a litigation campaign to enjoin companies from distributing Electrolit as unauthorized third-party resellers.

North Carolina

September 10, 2024, 2:03 PM