A mother and son who practice immigration law are charged with conspiring to commit immigration fraud by advising clients to falsely claim they were persecuted in their home countries. Maria Thomas, 81, and her son, Steven G. Thomas, 52, were charged with conspiracy to commit immigration fraud. Steven Thomas was additionally charged with filing a false visa application, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced.

November 23, 2022, 4:12 AM