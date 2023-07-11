Litigation Surge - Virginia | Trademark | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Virginia | Trademark

Trademark cases surged last month in Virginia Eastern District Court. At least nine trademark lawsuits were filed, triple the usual monthly average. While the suits vary, three pursue cybersquatting claims, including a lawsuit brought on behalf of the estate of Uzi Nissan who fought a lengthy yet successful trademark battle against Nissan Motor over the use of the domain names nissan.com and nissan.net; according to the complaint, the infamous domain names were stolen and wiped clean by an anonymous hacker. Also, musical artist Kane Brown filed a lawsuit to stop street vendors from selling bootleg merchandise outside performance venues during his current 'Drunk or Dreaming' tour.

