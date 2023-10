Litigation Surge - Fortune 500 | Patent

Cobblestone Wireless launched a flurry of patent lawsuits against Fortune 500 companies in Texas last week. At least three cases were filed alleging that certain wireless communications products that support 80+80 MHz channel width infringe the plaintiff's patent; companies under fire include CommScope, Cisco and HP. All three suits were brought by Russ August & Kabat in the Texas Eastern District Court's Marshall Division.

October 03, 2023, 7:07 PM

