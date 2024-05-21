Litigation Surge - Government | Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission was hit with a cluster of federal lawsuits last week. At least three cases were filed, one of which challenges the constitutionality of a new rule requiring employers to provide accommodations for abortions under the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act of 2022; the suit, brought by the states of Louisiana and Mississippi, contends that the rule violates the First and Fourteenth Amendments, citing the U.S. Supreme Court's 2022 decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Org. Plus, a coalition of 18 states filed a lawsuit challenging new EEOC guidance which labels discrimination on the basis of gender identity as 'sex discrimination' under Title VII.

Government

May 21, 2024, 12:51 PM

nature of claim: /