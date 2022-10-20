Litigation Surge - California | Patent | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - California | Patent

There was a notable spike in patent litigation yesterday in California federal courts. Eleven new federal suits were filed on Oct. 19, well above the typical daily average. Most of the cases were brought on behalf of Communication Interface Technologies and target major companies such as Starbucks, JetBlue, Carl's Jr., Lego and Dairy Queen over mobile app push notifications. In addition, Crowell & Moring filed a trio of lawsuits accusing Greentank Technologies, Advanced Vapor Devices and the Calico Group of selling devices which infringe patents owned by the Chinese vaping company Smoore.

Cannabis

October 20, 2022, 2:23 PM