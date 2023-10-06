Litigation Trend - Property & Casualty | Florida | Law.com R...

Litigation Trend - Property & Casualty | Florida

Property and casualty insurers are getting battered with lawsuits in Florida, according to Law.com Radar. Nearly 100 federal lawsuits were filed in September against P&C companies on Radar's sector watchlist, continuing an upward trend which traces back about 10 months. During the trend period, monthly case counts have increased by almost 50 percent from the previous 12-month average. Many suits target State Farm, Allstate and other major insurers over damages wreaked by Hurricane Ian, a deadly Category 5 hurricane which made landfall in Florida on Sept. 28, 2022. Who's getting the work? Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig, Shutts & Bowen and Fowler White Burnett are go-to defense firms.

October 06, 2023, 1:40 PM

