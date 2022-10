News From Law.com

Eight candidates are running for four New York Supreme Court judge seats in the 5th Judicial District encompassing Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Oneida, Onondaga and Oswego counties. The four Democratic candidates are incumbent Justice David Murad and Syracuse attorneys Christina Cagnina and Charles A. Keller, and New Hartford lawyer John W. Dillon.

October 11, 2022, 1:33 PM