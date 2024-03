News From Law.com International

Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Global, its current and former directors, and the underwriters to its initial public offering on the Nasdaq in 2021, have failed in their attempt to get a class action lawsuit against them dismissed. The case is pending in U.S. District Court in the Southern District of New York.

March 21, 2024, 11:48 AM

