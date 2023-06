News From Law.com

Calabrese + Sreenivasan attorney Mohan Sreenivasan secured a $126,000 jury verdict in the New Haven Superior Court for his client in a motor vehicle collision. The firm picked up the case from an attorney who had recommended a settlement of $15,000. The plaintiff, Troy DiNatale, filed the case against Heather B. Allen and the city of New Haven, Connecticut. Defendant Allen was driving a city-owned vehicle.

June 30, 2023, 2:46 PM

