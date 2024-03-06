8 Judges Out: Winners and Losers of Texas Election | Law.com...

News From Law.com

Election night was full of upsets for incumbent judges in appellate court races, with eight losing their seats and another two now in runoff elections. In the Republican Party primary all three Court of Criminal Appeals incumbent judges faced challengers and lost their seats, perhaps due in large part the Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's opposition. Paxton was angered over the court's decision to deny him the right to act in the role of district attorney by criminally prosecuting Texas Election Code violations.

Government

March 06, 2024, 11:26 AM

nature of claim: /