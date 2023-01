News From Law.com

Four Connecticut attorneys were reprimanded, two attorneys received presentments, and two attorneys were suspended in December 2022. Among them: Robert F. Cohen of Bristol was placed on interim suspension after failing to cooperate with a random audit of his IOLTA account, in violation of Rule 8.1(2) of the Rules of Professional Conduct and Practice Book ยง2-27(e) and (f), according to the memorandum of decision.

Connecticut

January 31, 2023, 9:46 AM