New Suit

Vedder Price filed a lawsuit Thursday in Texas Eastern District Court on behalf of Japanese beef producer 7X Cattle Co. The suit accuses former senior employee Daniel Brandstadt of facilitating the theft and demise of cattle, and using 7X employees and resources to enrich himself over the course of seven years. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:22-cv-00396, 7X Cattle Company LLC v. Brandstadt.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 06, 2022, 5:28 PM