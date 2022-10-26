7th Circuit Asked to Revive Sanctions Request Against Sidney...

News From Law.com

The Wisconsin governor is asking an appeals court to sanction former Donald Trump attorney Sidney Powell over her filing of a lawsuit alleging fraud in the state's 2020 election results, and is pointing to a circuit split central to the legal fight. U.S. District Judge Pamela Pepper denied Gov. Tony Evers' request to recover attorneys fees in August, concluding she lacks jurisdiction over the matter. Evers appealed that decision, and Powell then filed a motion to dismiss.

October 26, 2022, 3:17 PM