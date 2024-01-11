Litigation Surge - Product Liability | Eli Lilly | Law.com R...

Litigation Surge - Product Liability | Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly was hit with a flurry of product liability lawsuits last month over its type 2 diabetes medications Mounjaro and Trulicity. At least six federal lawsuits were filed in December; the suits are part of a wave of cases alleging that GLP-1RA drugs like Mounjaro and Trulicity cause gastrointestinal problems. Novo Nordisk was hit with a similar surge last month over its medications Ozempic and Rybelsus. Plaintiffs filed a motion on Dec. 4 to consolidate all cases in Louisiana Western District Court; the JPML has not yet scheduled a hearing. Eli Lilly is represented by Kirkland & Ellis and Plauche Smith & Nieset; Novo Nordisk is backed by Adams & Reese and DLA Piper.

Fortune 500

January 11, 2024, 2:30 PM

nature of claim: /