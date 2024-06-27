Litigation Surge - Oregon | Labor & Employment | Law.com Rad...

Litigation Surge - Oregon | Labor & Employment

Employment cases surged in Oregon on Wednesday. At least eight federal employment suits were filed, seven of which accuse health care providers of unlawfully terminating nurses, technicians and other employees who refused to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on religious or medical grounds. Law.com Radar detected an identical surge of cases on Tuesday; defendants under fire include Legacy Health, PeaceHealth, Shriners Hospitals for Children and St. Charles Health System. The suits are backed by Rugged Law.

Health Care

June 27, 2024, 12:43 PM