Litigation Surge - Pennsylvania | Trademark | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Pennsylvania | Trademark

There was an uptick in trademark litigation in Pennsylvania last month. At least 13 trademark lawsuits were initiated, roughly triple the usual monthly average. The claims vary: Colur World, a provider of pink nitrile gloves for doctors and dentists, filed a trio of lawsuits seeking to enjoin competitors from selling pink nitrile gloves. Meanwhile, floor refinishing company Mr. Sandless filed a pair of lawsuits accusing companies of wrongfully using the word 'sandless' in YouTube videos and advertisements, including a former franchisee whose franchise was terminated based on alleged non-payment of royalties.

May 16, 2024, 1:48 PM

