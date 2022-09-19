Litigation Surge - Environmental | Center for Biological Div...

Litigation Surge - Environmental | Center for Biological Diversity

The Center for Biological Diversity filed a cluster of environmental lawsuits targeting government agencies this past week. The nonprofit initiated three new suits on Sept. 12 and Sept. 13 that center on the protection of endangered species. Of note, the group joined the Sierra Club and other wildlife advocates in a suit challenging a decision to expand livestock grazing area in grizzly bear habitat in the Absaroka Mountains of Montana. The volume of cases involving the organization this past week was significantly above the typical weekly average.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

September 19, 2022, 5:52 PM