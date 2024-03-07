Litigation Surge - Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure | Intercon...

Litigation Surge - Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure | Intercontinental Hotels Group

Intercontinental Hotels was hit with a surge of federal litigation last month. At least three cases were initiated, including an antitrust class action launched in Washington Western District Court; the suit accuses Intercontinental, Hilton, Hyatt, Marriott and other major hotel chains of conspiring to fix hotel rates by exchanging data through Smith Travel Research, a market analytics platform owned by CoStar Group. A similar lawsuit was launched on Mar. 1 in Illinois Northern District Court over hotels' use of Amadeus Hospitality's analytics platform Demand360. The Washington suit was brought by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro; the Illinois suit is backed by Robins Kaplan, Korein Tillery and Lowey Dannenberg PC.

March 07, 2024, 2:29 PM

