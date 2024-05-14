Litigation Surge - Automotive | Electric Vehicles

Law.com Radar detected a surge of litigation in the electric vehicle industry last month. Twenty federal cases were filed by or against EV companies on Radar's sector watchlist, twice the typical monthly average. Tesla is named as a plaintiff or defendant in more than half the lawsuits, including six trademark cases filed by the Brickell IP Group in Florida and Texas to enjoin e-commerce operators from selling counterfeit Tesla merchandise. Meanwhile, Intellectual Ventures launched two patent suits alleging that autopilot features in Tesla vehicles infringe the plaintiff's patents, and a website accessibility lawsuit accuses Tesla of violating the ADA by failing to provide closed captioning in online videos.

Automotive

May 14, 2024, 1:32 PM

nature of claim: /