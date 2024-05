Litigation Surge - Maryland | Contract Litigation

Law.com Radar detected a surge of contract litigation in Maryland District Court on Tuesday. Six federal contract cases were surfaced by the platform, half of which were brought on behalf of Choice Hotels; the suits collectively seek over $1.1 million in fees, liquidated damages and other expenses based on early termination of franchise agreements. All three suits were filed by in-house counsel.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

May 01, 2024, 12:19 PM

