Litigation Surge - Trademark | EssilorLuxottica

Eyewear conglomerate EssilorLuxottica filed a cluster of trademark lawsuits last week in Florida. The company launched four federal cases accusing e-commerce operators and brick-and-mortar retailers of selling counterfeit Ray-Ban, Oakley and Costa sunglasses. All four suits were brought by Rosemberg Law.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 15, 2023, 2:54 PM

nature of claim: /