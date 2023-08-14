Litigation Surge - Banking & Financial Services | Federal De...

Litigation Surge - Banking & Financial Services | Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation

The FDIC launched a cluster of contract cases in California last week as receiver for Washington Mutual, which collapsed during the 2008 financial crisis. At least three federal lawsuits were filed against lenders that sold mortgages to WaMu, which in turn sold them to Deutsche Bank to be resold to investors as 'mortgage-backed securities'; according to the suits, the loans were defective due to borrowers' misrepresentations. Deutsche Bank sued WaMu in 2009 and settled for over $3 billion, so why the sudden surge? Because the FDIC paid the settlement in Sept. 2017, triggering a six-year statute of limitations on indemnification claims against the lenders. The suits are backed by Mark Migdal & Hayden and the Mortgage Recovery Law Group.

August 14, 2023, 3:00 PM

