Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Kia Motors | Law.com Rada...

Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Kia Motors

Kia Motors and its parent company Hyundai were hit with a wave of class action litigation last month over their vehicles' alleged lack of standard theft prevention features. At least 12 proposed class actions were filed in August accusing the automakers of selling cars without engine immobilizers, devices which make it more difficult to start a vehicle without a key. More than half of the cases are backed by Humphrey Farrington & McClain, a plaintiffs firm based in Kansas City, Missouri.

Automotive

September 01, 2022, 4:39 PM