Litigation Surge - Illinois | ERISA

The Construction Industry Retirement Fund of Rockford, Illinois, filed a cluster of ERISA cases in Illinois Northern District Court last week. At least four suits were filed accusing construction companies of failing to make contributions for pension, health and other benefits; defendants include Henley Group, Imperien LLC, Montefusco Heating & Sheet Metal and Precision Builders. All four suits were brought by WilliamsMcCarthy LLP.

Construction & Engineering

August 28, 2024, 2:10 PM