Litigation Surge - Securities | Romeo Power | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Securities | Romeo Power

Shareholder suits are stacking up against Romeo Power in connection with the company's Aug. 1 announcement that it would be acquired by EV manufacturer Nikola for $144 million. Romeo Power, which supplies electric vehicle batteries, saw three new suits initiated in Delaware and New York Southern District courts alleging that its recommendation statement in support of the transaction omits material information. The suits, which follow two actions filed the preceding week, are backed by Rowley Law; Long Law; and Acocelli Law.

Automotive

September 12, 2022, 1:25 PM