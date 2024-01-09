Litigation Surge - ERISA | Elevance Health | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - ERISA | Elevance Health

Elevance Health, the insurer formerly known as Anthem Blue Cross, was hit with a surge of ERISA cases in California last month, all pertaining to mental health and substance abuse treatment for minors. At least three federal lawsuits were filed on behalf of employees who accuse Elevance of wrongfully denying coverage for their children's mental health and substance abuse treatment at in-patient residential centers. All three suits are backed by the DL Law Group, a San Francisco firm specializing in ERISA and disability claims.

January 09, 2024, 2:17 PM

