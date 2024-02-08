Litigation Trend - Fortune 500 | Telecommunications | Law.co...

Litigation Trend - Fortune 500 | Telecommunications

Major telecommunications companies are seeing a rise in litigation. At least 46 federal cases were initiated last month against Fortune 500 telecom businesses like AT&T, Charter Communications and Verizon, continuing a rising trend dating back at least 12 months. In the year preceding the trend period, roughly 27 lawsuits were launched per month in federal court; that number has climbed to 35 cases per month during the trend period, an increase of 30 percent. What's fueling the trend? Patent litigation over 4G and 5G networks, access point technology and other services is one of the main drivers; some of the most active law firms backing patent litigants include Russ August & Kabat and Ward Smith & Hill.

