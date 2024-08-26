Litigation Surge - Government | National Labor Relations Boa...

Litigation Surge - Government | National Labor Relations Board

The National Labor Relations Board was hit with a swarm of lawsuits last week, all challenging the constitutionality of administrative proceedings. At least four federal lawsuits were filed in Michigan, Ohio, Texas and the District of Columbia alleging that NLRB board members and administrative law judges overseeing proceedings against the plaintiffs are insulated from removal by the President in violation of Article II of the U.S. Constitution; the suits further contend that the proceedings violate the plaintiffs' Seventh Amendment right to a jury trial. All four cases cite the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision in SEC v. Jarkesy, where the Court ruled 6-3 that similar administrative proceedings by the SEC were unconstitutional.

Government

August 26, 2024, 1:19 PM